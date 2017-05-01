Germany pledges $76m to aid Somalia fight hunger

What To Read Next

Mogadishu - Germany says it will double the $76m it has already pledged to help Somalia cope with the severe drought and hunger that is threatening millions of people across this Horn of Africa nation.

The promise was made during a surprise visit by Germany's Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel to the Somali capital, Mogadishu, on Monday.

Somali prime minister Hassan Ali Khaire met with Gabriel and thanked Germany for its support.

Germany has already pledged aid worth $76m, Gabriel said after arriving in Mogadishu under tight security.

"We are ready to at least double that," he said.

The UN estimates that 5 million people in Somalia need aid, amid warnings of a full-blown famine.

Somalia is one of countries highlighted by the UN secretary-general last month in a $4.4bn aid appeal to avert catastrophic famine. Other countries named were northeast Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen. All are affected by violent conflict, the UN chief said.