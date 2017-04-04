 

'Get them out of there' - MSF plea on Libya camps

2017-04-04 08:50
File: AP

File: AP

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Rome - African migrants languishing in Libyan detention camps need to be "got out of there" as soon as possible, a senior aid official who has just visited some of them said Monday.

Arjan Hehenkamp, the director general of the Dutch branch of charity Doctors without Borders (MSF), told reporters in Rome he had been shocked by the squalid, oppressive conditions he had witnessed in Libya.

"These detention centres are essentially human warehouses," he said of the camps ostensibly under the authority of Libya's government of national unity, but in reality frequently controlled by different militia groups, with whom MSF has to negotiate access to provide basic medical services.

"People are abused, used, traded, extorted," he said.

European efforts to stem the flow of mainly African migrants travelling from Libya to Italy have recently focused on trying to get more of them repatriated to their countries of origin directly from the camps, while also trying to block their arrival in Libya.

Italy has agreed to try to bolster the Libyan coastguard so it can intercept and turn back boats leaving Libya.

And on Sunday Rome announced a deal with dozens of rival tribes in southern Libya on securing the southern border of the vast state.

But Hehenkamp said Libya in its current state could not be part of the solution.

"People (in the camps) have lost any form of control, they are at the mercy of their captors," he said.

"They can't talk but their eyes are pleading. After that, you only have one thing in mind: 'get them out of there, get them the heck out of there, let them escape'."

He added: "There is a necessity for a humanitarian evacuation for anyone who is a migrant in Libya, regardless of how and why they came in the first place."

Hehenkamp also voiced doubts about the possibility of organising large-scale voluntary repatriations.

"To call it voluntary is a mockery. On the other hand, anything else is probably better than staying in the detention camps," he said.

"They should be brought to places where they can be assisted, where they can recover, where there is a government with the capacity to take care (of them)."

Read more on:    msf  |  libya  |  migrants  |  north africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Wheelchair gift 'is proof Mugabe now physically and mentally unfit to rule'

2017-04-04 06:00

Inside News24

 
/News
Opposition parties unite against President Zuma

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results, Saturday April 1 2017-04-01 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 