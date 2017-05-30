 

Ghana president vows justice after mob kills soldier

2017-05-30 21:31
Nana Akufo-Addo (File: AFP)

Accra - Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo said on Tuesday the killers of a soldier who was lynched by a mob while out running would be brought to justice for this "heinous crime".

Captain Maxwell Mahama died on Monday when he was attacked in the Upper Denkyira district, some 80km from the central city of Kumasi.

According to local media, residents believed he was an armed robber as he was wearing sports clothing and carrying a pistol.

Akufo-Addo extended his condolences to the soldier's family in a series of tweets.

"I assure them that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be arrested and dealt with in accordance with the laws of our country," he added.

"No-one involved in his murder will go free."

Military spokesperson Colonel Eric Aggrey-Quarshie confirmed the death of Captain Mahama, who served with the 5th infantry battalion of the Ghana Army.

"Initial report indicates the officer was lynched by locals of Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region whilst he was jogging at about 08 30 GMT ... under circumstances yet to be verified," he said in a statement.

"The officer was the detachment commander of our troops on operational duties in the general area," he added.

"A high-powered fact-finding team led by the Chief of the Army Staff is proceeding to the scene of the incident to ascertain the facts of the case."

Aggrey-Quarshie told AFP a platoon of about 30 soldiers has been sent to the area to keep the peace.

Reports in Ghana said the soldier had been deployed to fight illegal gold mining known as "galamsey", which the government has pledged to stamp out.

nana akufo-addo  |  ghana  |  west africa

