 

Guardian says journalist expelled from Morocco

2017-09-29 17:36
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

London  - A journalist for The Guardian was expelled from Morocco on Thursday, the British newspaper said after he landed in London.

"Saeed Kamali Dehghan is safe and well, and has returned to London.

"We are surprised that a respected Guardian correspondent reporting in Morocco was told to leave the country, and we are looking into the circumstances in more detail," The Guardian said in a statement.

Kamali Dehghan landed in London on Thursday afternoon on a flight from Casablanca.

The newspaper did not give further information on the incident, which followed Kamali Dehghan's attendance earlier in the week at a Women in Africa summit in Marrakesh.

The British foreign ministry told AFP it was unaware of any journalists being deported from Morocco to Britain.

Kamali Dehghan is principally The Guardian's Iran correspondent and is based in London, where the newspaper has its headquarters.

In 2010 he was named Journalist of the Year by the Foreign Press Association for his coverage of protests in Tehran following the 2009 elections.

Read more on:    morocco  |  north africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zimbabwe police fire teargas to disperse protests

2017-09-29 16:30

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Tense moments as BLF clash with cops outside Rupert's Remgro
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, September 27 2017-09-27 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 