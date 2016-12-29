 

Guinea soldier wanted over stadium massacre appears in court

2016-12-29 20:00
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Dakar - A Guinean soldier implicated in a 2009 massacre at a Conakry stadium has appeared before a court prosecutor in Dakar, as details emerged about his years living in neighbouring Senegal under a false identity.

Fugitive Aboubacar Sidiki Diakite, who gained notoriety for the December 2009 shooting of Guinea coup leader Dadis Camara after a dispute over responsibility for the massacre, was arrested two weeks ago in Dakar.

Diakite's lawyer told AFP Thursday a prosecutor questioned him on Wednesday to confirm his identity and informed him he could be extradited to face justice in Guinea.

Camara and Diakite are both accused of involvement in the September 2009 incident at an opposition rally, where witnesses reported presidential guards firing on the crowd, beating and arresting opposition leaders, and raping dozens of women.

A UN investigation found that 157 people were killed and at least 109 women raped in the stadium and its surroundings.

Three months later Diakite shot Camara in the head at a military camp in Conakry, accusing his ally of wanting him to bear sole responsibility for the massacre of 157 people.

After being seriously injured in the attempted assassination, Camara was evacuated to Morocco and has since been living in Ouagadougou, while Diakite disappeared.

Diakite is opposed to extradition, his lawyer Baba Diop told AFP, fearing for his safety.

Diop also told AFP that the Senegalese authorities have yet to receive any extradition order from Guinea, and that he would be requesting Diakite's release if it was not received within the legally mandated maximum of 21 days.

Meanwhile Senegalese media was buzzing with details of Diakite's change of identity and appearance that allowed him to live unnoticed in Dakar for the last five years.

He was under surveillance for an extended period to ascertain whether the man living as "Aboubacar Barry" was indeed Diakite, according to a Senegalese police source speaking to the APS news agency.

Diakite was unrecognisable, the policeman said, describing a "total change" in appearance as had put on considerable weight.

Read more on:    guinea  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Top Africa stories: Zim DRC, Nigeria

2016-12-29 19:00

Inside News24

 
/News
'Our kids will never be the same' - parents on circumcision fiasco

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Muizenberg 18:21 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

Cape Town 18:10 PM
Road name: Kloof Nek Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday December 28 2016-12-28 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 