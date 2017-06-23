 

Gunmen kill 3 in suspected extremist attack in Kenya's north

2017-06-23 15:33
(File: AFP)

(File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Nairobi - Officials say three people have been killed and three others wounded in a suspected Islamic extremist attack in Kenya's Mandera County, which borders Somalia.

Northeastern Regional Security Coordinator Mohamud Saleh said on Friday that four gunmen shot dead two civilians and a policeman at a bank in Elwak.

Saleh says three others were wounded before the gunmen drove off toward Somalia.

Kenya's border with long-chaotic Somalia is mostly unguarded.

In a separate incident, the Kenya Red Cross says two people escaped unhurt after their car ran over a homemade bomb in Mandera.

Saleh says al-Shabaab extremists from Somalia are suspected to be behind both attacks.

Al-Shabaab has said its attacks in Kenya are payback for the country deploying troops to Somalia to fight the extremist group in 2011.

Read more on:    al shabaab  |  kenya  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two dads. Three babies. And one donkey saving the environment

8 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
/Sport
WATCH: How Andries Coetzee gets his mind right before matchday
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 21 2017-06-21 21:37 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 