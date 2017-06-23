 

He was 'one of the best African leaders'… Twitter reacts to Masire's death

2017-06-23 10:00
Sir Ketumile Masire (File: AFP)

Sir Ketumile Masire (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gaborone – Social media users took to Twitter on Friday  to honour Botswana's former president Sir Ketumile Masire following his death.

Masire died on Thursday night after he was hopitalised last weekend in a critical condition.

He was aged 91.

Masire was the president of Botswana from 1980 to 1998.

Some on Twitter described him as one of the "best leaders" on the African continent.

Masire led various diplomatic initiatives in Africa, including chairing a panel that investigated the 1994 Rwanda genocide, and co-ordinating the Inter-Congolese National Dialogue.

Meanwhile, the Board of Trustees of the Sir Ketumile Masire Foundation (SKMF) said in a statement that Masire died peacefully, while surrounded by his family.

"The Board of Trustees of the Sir Ketumile Masire Foundation (SKMF) and the Masire family wish to inform all friends and supporters of SKMF of the passing on of Rre. He died peacefully at Bokamoso Private Hospital surrounded by his family at 22:10hrs on 22 June 2017," the statement said.

"We thank well-wishers and friends from near and far, for their prayers, thoughts and comforting messages of support during this difficult time." 

See Twitter reaction below. 

Read more on:    ketumile masire  |  botswana  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

16 dead as militants clash with troops in eastern DRC

18 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
'Public Protector misconstrued her powers with SARB' - Constitutional law expert
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 21 2017-06-21 21:37 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 