 

Head of powerful Muslim order in Senegal dies

2017-03-16 20:26

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Dakar - The head of one of Senegal's influential Muslim orders has died after a life spent promoting an open interpretation of Islam in a region battling jihadist influence, local media reported on Thursday.

Serigne Cheikh Ahmed Tidiane Sy headed the Tijaniyya, one of four Sufi brotherhoods that dominate religious life in Senegal, where around 95% of the population are Muslim.

Known as the "caliph" and spiritual guide of the Tijaniyya, Sy was buried on Wednesday night in Tivaouane, a stronghold of the brotherhood about 90km from the capital, Dakar, after dying aged 91.

Sufism is an offshoot of mainstream Islam which focuses on meditation, inner purity and finding a mystical pathway towards God.

Followers spend time studying the Koran, chanting and dancing to enter a spiritual trance.

Sy was described in a 2008 portrait by Senegal's APS news agency as "a spiritual guide who freed himself from conservatism... to struggle to give himself his own identity, one of a man of openness."

Scholars have described Sy's belief that Islam had to evolve with society as it changed, in contrast to intolerant strands of the religion that have attracted young west Africans to jihadist groups operating in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Mauritania.

Followers of Salafist and Wahhabist interpretations of Islam see the Sufism popular in Senegal as heretical.

Sy's influence was such that parliamentary business was suspended and President Macky Sall was due in Tivaouane to pay his respects, along with thousands of his followers.

Various Sufi orders are active in Turkey, the Middle East and Central Asia.

Read more on:    senegal  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two killed in attack on South Sudan aid convoy: IOM

2017-03-16 20:26

Inside News24

 
/South Africa
Video raises concerns over animal testing

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:27 PM
Road name: R300 Southbound

Southbound
Somerset West 12:52 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday March 15 2017-03-15 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 