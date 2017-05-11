 

Heavy rains, flooding force Zanzibar to shut down schools

2017-05-11 20:59
(iStock)

Zanzibar – Zanzibar authorities have reportedly closed all government and private schools due to heavy rains that have led to flooding.

According to BBC, the decision was taken to ensure the safety of the children and teachers after some of the schools were submerged.

Zanzibar's minister for education and vocational training, Riziki Pembe Juma, said that heavy rains had hit both islands of Unguja and Pemba in the past three weeks, leaving behind homes, properties and roads destroyed, reported The East African.

"After going through the recommendations, we had no options rather than closing them [schools] until when the situation is normalised," Juma was quoted as saying. 


Read more on:    zanzibar  |  east africa

