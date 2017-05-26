 

Hezbollah condemns attack on Egyptian Copts

2017-05-26 21:38
Cairo - Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group has condemned the attack that targeted a bus carrying Coptic Christians in Egypt saying it "is a new crime added to the criminal record of a murderers' gang."

Masked militants riding in three SUVs opened fire on Friday on a bus packed with Coptic Christians, including children, south of the Egyptian capital, killing at least 28 people and wounding 22.

Hezbollah in a statement released in Beirut called for a "strong and frank stance in the face of terrorism that takes religion as a cover."

It said such acts should be fought so that the "world does not go toward a precipice to which those criminals want to take it.

