 

HRW denounces rape by Ugandan troops in C Africa

2017-05-15 21:57

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Libreville - Ugandan troops deployed in eastern Central African Republic to fight Ugandan rebels have sexually abused local women and girls, Human Rights Watch reported on Monday.

"Ugandan soldiers ... have sexually exploited at least 13 women and (three) girls since 2015, including at least one rape, and threatened some victims to remain silent," the rights watchdog said in its report.

HRW workers interviewed all 16 earlier this year in the southeastern town of Obo, which has since 2009 served as a base for Ugandan forces in an African Union Regional Task Force set up to destroy the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA).

One 15-year-old, given the name "Marie" to protect her identity, gave birth six months ago after being raped by a Ugandan soldier in fields near Obo airstrip, HRW said.

"Fifteen of the women and girls interviewed said they became pregnant, but in each case, the soldier who fathered the child left the country and has not provided any support," the report stated.

US special forces were fighting alongside the Ugandan troops until last month when a planned withdrawal began.

"Ugandan and African Union authorities should conduct proper investigations, punish those responsible, and make sure that the women and girls who were sexually abused or exploited get the services they need," said Lewis Mudge, Africa researcher at Human Rights Watch.

The report said more cases of sexual violence had been documented by the United Nations, whose investigators spoke to Obo women afraid to give details, and the BBC, whose report included a 12-year-old girl who gave birth.

The defence ministry in Kampala did not respond to the allegations, according to HRW.

The US command did not acknowledge the charges against Ugandan soldiers, Mudge said in an email. "They say the Ugandans are not engaging in sexual exploitation and abuse."

Ugandan soldiers may join the UN peacekeeping mission MINUSCA operating in CAR but HRW said the allegations of sexual abuse should be investigated first.

Some MINUSCA soldiers and French troops who were deployed in the strife-torn country between 2013 and 2016 have also been accused of exploiting women and children.

However, a Paris prosecutor in March called for the case against soldiers accused of raping children to be dropped.

Read more on:    un  |  hrw  |  us  |  uganda  |  central african republic  |  central africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tunisia economic growth picks up in first quarter

31 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
'We are here, we mean business' - Malema on #SecretBallot hearing
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, May 13 2017-05-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 