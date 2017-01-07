 

I Coast seeks to defuse troops' mutiny as unrest spreads

2017-01-07 20:58
Map of Ivory Coast. (iStock)

Map of Ivory Coast. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Bouak - Ivory Coast's defence minister on Saturday headed to the northern city of Bouake where troops have seized control, firing rocket launchers in the streets in an angry protest over pay.

As the country's second city, Bouake was the headquarters of an armed rebellion that broke out in 2002 and split Ivory Coast in two until 2011.

The unrest erupted in the early hours of Friday morning with troops demanding hefty pay rises, and the protests quickly spread to other cities, including Man in the west.

"We are going to talk with our men, hear their complaints and find solutions to this situation that is understandable but regrettable," Defence Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi said in a televised address before his departure.

The rattle of automatic gunfire continued throughout the night, and could still be heard on Saturday morning along with the sound of heavy weapons fire, local residents and an AFP correspondent said.

"We heard shooting all through the night," one resident told AFP by phone.

Troops had also set up barricades, blocking entry into the city where long queues of vehicles could be seen waiting.

Disgruntled former rebels 

Similar protests erupted in several central and northern towns throughout the day and by Saturday morning, the unrest had also spread to Man, witnesses and a military source said.

"I went out of my house at 07:00 when I heard the first shots," a local resident called Jean told AFP, saying that within an hour, the firing had "intensified."

"The military is now parading through the streets in vehicles," he said, with a military source confirming the unrest had hit the city shortly after dawn on Saturday.

The protests had also spread to the central towns of Daloa and Daoukro as well as Korhogo in the north, where angry troops demanded salary hikes although witnesses said they had largely disappeared from the streets by Friday evening.

Speaking to AFP on Friday, a military official said the unrest was spearheaded by former rebel fighters now integrated into the army who were demanding bonuses of $8 000 each plus a house.

Troops wary 

"We are emerging from a crisis and our army is being rebuilt," the defence minister said in his televised address.

"Things are not moving as quickly as we hoped but they are moving none the less."

Ahead of the minister's arrival, troops expressed wariness over his intentions, with one telling AFP, "We believe they are getting ready to do something against us."

"If he wants to come to negotiate, there won't be any problems. But if they want to attack us, we are ready for that too," he added.

President Alassane Ouattara, who is currently in Ghana for the swearing in of the country's new president, was expected to return to Abidjan, the economic capital, by the end of the day for a cabinet meeting.

Friday's unrest saw troops breaking in to Bouake's main weapons depot, arming themselves with rocket-launchers and other weapons mounted on pickup trucks, a military source said.

Troops then attacked all seven police posts, manned strategic junctions and put up barricades in the town centre, an AFP correspondent said.

An ongoing issue 

A similar dispute by rebels-turned-soldiers erupted in Bouake in November 2014 which spread to Abidjan and briefly brought the country to a standstill.

The nearly 9 000 strikers, who joined the army between 2009 and 2011, were demanding full payment of back pay and promotions.

Bouake was the capital of a rebellion which erupted in 2002 in a failed attempt to oust then president Laurent Gbagbo, who remained in power.

The effective partitioning of the country between a rebel-held north and a loyalist south sparked a decade of clashes and crises.

Rebel forces generally backed Ouattara, the current president who took office in April 2011 after a bloody post-electoral showdown which ended with Gbagbo's arrest.

Gbagbo was turned over to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, where his trial began in January last year for crimes against humanity.

Read more on:    alassane ouattara  |  laurent gbagbo  |  ivory coast  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Doctors Without Borders giving food to Boko Haram refugees

33 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
Steps to better maths pass rate

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:53 AM
Road name: N2

Bellville 06:03 AM
Road name: N1

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday January 6 results 2017-01-06 22:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 