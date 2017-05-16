 

I said NO to Boko Haram militants who wanted to marry me, says girl, 14

2017-05-16 16:00
(iStock)

Maiduguri – A 14-year-old Nigerian girl, who "surrendered while on a suicide bombing attack in Maiduguri" has told of how she was chosen to carry the mission by the Boko Haram militants. 

According to BBC, the girl was forced to carry out the mission after she refused to marry three Boko Haram fighters. 

The suspected suicide bomber was among three other suspected bombers who were apprehended by Nigerian forces on Sunday.

The teenage girl said that she was abducted in 2013, together with her father, Usman in Gwoza, Borno state when they were trying to flee to the Mandara mountain fearing a looming attack on their village.  

She said that after she refused to marry the Boko Haram fighters, she was taken to a herbalist where she was made to drink an unknown concoction and was later transported to the military base alongside other attackers. 

One of them detonated her bomb-laden vest but only killed herself, the other was shot dead by the military.

" …At that time something told me to remove my own IED and surrender which I did.  I was surrounded by soldiers and policemen and I fainted.

"When I woke, I discovered that one of the policemen at the checkpoint was a brother of my mother's. I think that was the reason I survived," the unnamed teenage girl was quoted as saying. 

Reports last month indicated that radical Boko Haram fighters were increasingly forcing children to carry out bombings, with the number of attacks since January already nearly reaching the total for all of last year. 


