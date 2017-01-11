 

In Central African Republic, 'impunity on staggering scale'

2017-01-11 14:25
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Amnesty International says the lack of justice in Central Africa Republic is so acute that some victims are forced to live daily lives alongside their aggressors.

A new report on Wednesday says years of deadly violence between Christians and Muslims have devastated an already deeply impoverished country.

Government powers are so weak that hundreds have escaped in large-scale prison breaks, and lack of resources means many of those accused of the worst crimes remain free. Just eight of 35 prisons function.

Amnesty is calling for international donors to help rebuild the justice system and create a Special Criminal Court to counter "impunity on a staggering scale".

The group's Central Africa researcher Ilaria Allegrozzi says thousands of victims of rape and other war crimes "are still waiting for justice to be served".

Read more on:    central african republic  |  central africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Anglican priest, 65, threatens to axe wife, 38, for denying him sex

2017-01-11 12:31

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Revamped Gauteng school boasts smart classrooms, labs and nutrition centre

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday January 10 results 2017-01-10 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 