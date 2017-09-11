Israel-Africa summit canceled amid Togo unrest

Jerusalem - The Israeli Foreign Ministry says an Israel-Africa summit scheduled next month in Togo has been postponed.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry said the decision had come at the request of Togo's president, Faure Gnassingbe, after consultations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It said talks would continue "to guarantee the full success of the summit."

The statement gave no reason for the decision. But Togo has been experiencing unrest in recent days, with thousands of protesters demanding presidential term limits amid anger over the 50-year rule of the Gnassingbe family.

Israeli and African leaders, business leaders and security experts are scheduled to participate in the summit.

Netanyahu has made outreach to Africa a key component of his foreign policy.