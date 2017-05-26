 

Israel sends Egypt condolences over bus attack

2017-05-26 21:38
An image grab taken from Egypt's state-run Nile News TV channel on May 26, 2017 shows the remains of a bus that was attacked while carrying Egyptian Christians in Minya province, some 260km south of the capital Cairo, killing dozens people according to state media and the health ministry. (File: AFP)

An image grab taken from Egypt's state-run Nile News TV channel on May 26, 2017 shows the remains of a bus that was attacked while carrying Egyptian Christians in Minya province, some 260km south of the capital Cairo, killing dozens people according to state media and the health ministry. (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cairo - Israel is strongly condemning the attack by masked gunmen on a bus carrying Christians in neighbouring Egypt that killed 28 people.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office issued a statement on Friday sending "condolences from the Israeli people to the Egyptian people and to President al-Sisi."

It says "terrorism will be defeated quicker if all countries act together against it."

Israel and Egypt signed a peace treaty in 1979 and maintain close security cooperation.

The bus attack bore the hallmarks of the Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility for three attacks against churches since December that left about 75 people dead.

The group recently warned Egyptian Muslims to stay away from Christian gatherings because it intends to carry out more attacks

Read more on:    egypt  |  israel  |  north africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

In moral 'crusade', Burundi forces unwed couples to marry

41 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Soweto residents stand up against women abuse
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Friday May 26 results 2017-05-26 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 