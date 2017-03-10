Japan to end 5-year peacekeeping mission in South Sudan

What To Read Next

Tokyo - Japan is ending its peacekeeping mission in troubled South Sudan after five years, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced on Friday.

Abe said Japan would not renew the mission after the current rotation returns in May. The 350-person team has focused on road construction.

The team, which arrived in South Sudan in November, was Japan's first with an expanded mandate to use force if necessary to protect civilians and UN staff.

The Japanese military's use of force is limited by the post-World War II constitution.

Abe said Japan would continue to assist South Sudan in other ways such as with food and humanitarian support, and will keep some personnel at the UN peacekeeping command office.

"As South Sudan enters a new phase of nation-building, we have decided that we can now put an end to our infrastructure building efforts," Abe told reporters.

The announcement came amid concern about the safety of the Japanese troops in South Sudan. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, however, denied that led to the decision.

"The decision is a result of our comprehensive considerations and not because of the deteriorating security situation," he said.

Ateny Wek Ateny, a spokesperson for South Sudan President Salva Kiir, said he was not aware of the Japanese decision.

Japanese officials said Tokyo has notified both South Sudan's government and the United Nations of its decision.

Japanese defense officials have recently come under fire over their reluctance to explain the deteriorating security situation in the area where Japan's troops operate.

The peacekeepers' daily log from last July, which the defense ministry initially said had been destroyed, described nearby clashes and concern about becoming embroiled in the fighting.

Defense Minister Tomomi Inada has repeatedly refused to acknowledge any local combat action.

Opposition lawmakers and peace activists have accused the government of trying to cover up the worsening safety situation.

They say the government violated Japan's war-renouncing constitutional principles by continuing with the mission despite the nearby fighting.

Japan's earlier missions in South Sudan and other areas, including Golan Heights and Cambodia were limited to post-cease-fire assistance and noncombat roles.

The departure of the Japanese peacekeepers is a setback for international support of South Sudan's government.

In a speech last month, Kiir singled out Abe and Japan for "continued support to the government and people of South Sudan."

Hopes were high that South Sudan would have peace and stability after its independence from neighboring Sudan in 2011.

But the country plunged into ethnic violence in December 2013 between forces loyal to Kiir and those loyal to his former vice president.

A peace deal signed in August 2015 has failed, and clashes last July between the two forces set off further violence, killing tens of thousands of people and forcing 3.1 million to flee their homes. An estimated 100 000 people are experiencing famine, and 1 million others are on the brink of starvation.

The UN Security Council decided in August to send 4 000 more peacekeepers after clashes the previous month killed hundreds in South Sudan's capital, Juba. Some progress was mentioned in a UN secretary-general's report this week.



