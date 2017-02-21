 

Jordan, Egypt back 2-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

2017-02-21 20:58

Cairo - Jordan and Egypt are reasserting support for a Palestinian state, days after US President Donald Trump said that peace in the Middle East does not necessarily depend on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In a statement issued Tuesday during a meeting in Cairo with President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, King Abdullah II says that the two sides agreed that any proposals not based on a two-state solution would have serious implications for the region.

They say the peace process must be relaunched with the two-state solution as the "only solution for ending the conflict."

Trump said last week he could accept a two-state solution or a single-state arrangement if it is agreed upon by all sides.

Administration officials later said the US absolutely supports a two-state solution.

