 

Kenya arrests 3 alleged human traffickers for Islamic State

2017-03-30 20:46
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Nairobi - A Kenya police official says they have arrested three alleged international human traffickers who are suspected of smuggling recruits for the Islamic State and helping to finance the group.

Two of the men were on a Kenyan wanted list with a $20 000 reward for information leading to their arrest.

Police spokesperson George Kinoti said in a statement on Thursday the two Kenyans and a Somali were arrested on Monday in the coastal town of Malindi.

Kinoti says Somali-born Ali Hussein Ali is accused of being recruited by the Islamic State group after he left Kenya in 2010 and "deployed" back to the country in November.

Kenya is battling to stop recruitment of its youth by extremist groups, notably al-Shabaab in neighboring Somalia.

Read more on:    al shabaab  |  islamic state  |  kenya  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Aide to warlord Kony surrenders as US pulls from mission

2017-03-30 19:43

Inside News24

 
/World
'I am heartbroken' - London mayor after Brexit Article 50 triggered

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday March 29 2017-03-29 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 