 

Kenyan court extends primaries deadline

2017-04-25 14:56
A potential voter holds his card after undergoing the voter registration process at the start of countrywide 14-day exercise at the Kenyan port city of Mombasa. (AFP)

A potential voter holds his card after undergoing the voter registration process at the start of countrywide 14-day exercise at the Kenyan port city of Mombasa. (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Nairobi – Kenyan political parties have reportedly been given a five-day extension to nominate their candidates for the upcoming general elections in August, after a successful court ruling.

According to BBC, the primaries must now be held by May 1, after a successful court challenge to extend the April 26 deadline.

During the court challenge, the east African country’s political parties argued that the April 26 deadlines would deny party members the right to choose their candidates for elections.   

In many constituencies across the east African nation, the preliminary votes were delayed, with some of the contestant claiming irregularities.

President Uhuru Kenyatta admitted to reporters that not enough election materials had been provided.

This comes just two days after the country's electoral body had said that it would not extend the deadline, despite calls from the political parties to do so.

According to Standard Digital, during a meeting with the various political parties that would be contesting the August 8 elections, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission said that the parties must have completed their primaries on Tuesday, April 26.

The IECB said that the parties had just three days to complete their primaries.

The request for extension follows a series of anomalies that have resulted to cancellation of results and postponement of the nomination exercise in various centres.

Read more on:    uhuru ke­n­yatta  |  kenya  |  kenya 2017 elections  |  east  |  africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DRC should not have shown video of UN expert killings: UN

7 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Former sports anchor and neighbour Martin Locke recalls fateful night at Van Bredas

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday April 22 2017-04-22 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 