 

Kenyan officials say 13 killed in clashes between herders

2017-03-15 17:59
iStock

iStock (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Nairobi - Kenyan officials say 13 people have been killed and four wounded since Sunday in the volatile Rift Valley county of Baringo, where a drought has increased cattle rustling.

The violence occurred despite a police operation to disarm the herding communities.

Kenya Red Cross Secretary-General Abbas Gullet said Wednesday that four children and seven women are among the dead.

Police spokesperson George Kinoti says Illchamus herders attacked Pokot herders on Monday in Partololo village, killing two people and stealing 30 cattle. That triggered a cycle of revenge attacks by both communities on Tuesday.

The fighting was sparked by the killing of three people, including a politician, in early February.

Livestock thefts by nomadic tribes in the semiarid region are common.

Kenya's government has declared the current drought a national disaster.

Read more on:    kenya  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ugandan forces killed scores including kids: Rights group

39 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/South Africa
Xenophobia persists through strict border controls

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday March 14 results 2017-03-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 