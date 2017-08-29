 

Kenya's opposition, election commission argue over access

2017-08-29 18:57
Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga. (AFP)

Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga. (AFP)

Nairobi - Kenya's electoral commission has declined to give the opposition access to its computer servers even after the Supreme Court ordered it to do so, the opposition said on Tuesday as it continues to challenge the results of this month's presidential vote.

Opposition coalition leader Raila Odinga has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta's win with 54% of the vote was fraudulent.

Odinga has claimed that hackers infiltrated the electoral commission's servers and manipulated results in Kenyatta's favor.

Odinga's spokesperson Dennis Onyango said the opposition has been denied "read only" access to the servers and to the equipment that transmitted the results from polling centers to tallying stations.

The Supreme Court has ordered the electoral commission to give the opposition "read only" access.

Onyango said the electoral commission has only offered the opposition the printed logs from its servers instead.

Paul Muite, the lawyer for the electoral commission, told the Supreme Court that the servers are in Europe and people there were asleep when access was requested. "It is just an issue of logistics," he said.

James Orengo, one of Odinga's lawyers, said the electoral commission's lawyer was not telling the truth because by the time the court ordered the access to the servers on Monday morning it was daytime in Europe.

The president of the Supreme Court has said he would make a ruling on the issue later on Tuesday.

