 

Kenya's police teargas opposition, ruling party supporters

2017-09-20 18:33
Nairobi - Kenya's police tear gassed opposition and ruling party supporters outside the Supreme Court as it delivered its full judgment Wednesday on why it annulled President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election in August.

The court annulled Kenyatta's victory in the August 8 election saying there were irregularities and illegalities. It made the decision in response to opposition leader Raila Odinga's petition challenging the official results that Kenyatta won with 54% of the vote. The electoral commission has set October 17 as the date for a fresh election.

Opposition supporters and ruling party supporters gathered outside the Supreme Court and started jeering and pushing each other, threatening violence, said a witness. Cyrus Okemwa, who was among the opposition supporters, said a swarm of bees first attacked the demonstrators followed by police tear gas.

"There was push between or among the supporters outside the court and all over a sudden bees attacked and tear gas came from police," Okemwa said.

Kenya's Chief Justice David Maraga said Tuesday that since the September 1 judgment nullifying the election results, there have been attempts to intimidate judges. Kenyatta has called the Supreme Court judges "crooks" and warned of unspecified action against the judiciary if he is re-elected next month. Kenyatta's supporters demonstrated outside the Supreme Court Tuesday ahead of the full judgment on Wednesday.

