 

Lack of aid funds fuelling C Africa crisis: UN

2017-06-01 20:56
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Geneva -A dire lack of aid funds in the strife-torn Central African Republic risks leaving a vacuum that armed groups will fill, dashing hopes of peace, the UN said on Thursday.

Aid workers have already been forced to scale down their activities and food rations have been cut in half, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator in the country, Najat Rochdi, told reporters.

"The window of opportunity to prevent the crisis from further escalation risks being shut very soon," she warned.

Unless aid workers were given the funding to do their work, she said, "Entire areas of the country (will be) abandoned and armed groups will (fill the) vacuum."

One of the world's poorest nations, CAR has been struggling to recover from a civil war between the Muslim and Christian militias that started in 2013.

But just as the country looked set to begin turning the page on years of bloodshed, a flare-up of sectarian violence last month killed more than 100 people. Another 100 000 were forced to flee their homes in the past two weeks, according to UN numbers.

More than 500 000 people are now internally displaced in CAR. The same number have fled the country.

Aid funding meanwhile is dramatically low.

The UN humanitarian agency has received only a quarter of the $400m it requested for CAR this year.

"With ... the 25% level of funding, and with the new outbreak of violence, it is very difficult to pretend that as a humanitarian community we are up to" the task, Rochdi told reporters in Geneva.

 'Heartbreaking decisions' 

Funding shortfalls had "very real, very severe consequences" in a country where half the population relies on aid, she warned.

Two thirds of the population has no access to clean water and nearly 40 000 children under five suffer from severe, acute malnutrition, she added.

"We are making some very heartbreaking decisions," Rochdi said, warning that the lack of aid was diminishing the chance of peace.

"Unless humanitarian actors are given the means to make a significant and lasting difference, tens of thousands of the most vulnerable people will be cut off from aid," she said.

Increasing aid was the only way of "saving the peace", she insisted.

British charity Oxfam's country director in CAR, Ferran Puig, agreed.

Aid groups have been forced to spend their limited resources responding to emergency needs after attacks like the ones last month in the central town of Bria and the southeastern town of Bangassou, he said. But that means other priorities are being ignored.

Among the programmes being shelved are ones aimed at protecting children from recruitment by armed groups, "something that brings more instability," Puig told reporters.

CAR descended into bloodshed in March 2013 following the overthrow of leader Francois Bozize by Seleka rebels, which triggered the country's worst crisis since its independence from France in 1960.

Read more on:    un  |  francois bozize  |  central african republic  |  central africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

France says several soldiers injured in attack in Mali

25 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Henri van Breda phone and Google search records revealed
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, 31 May 2017-05-31 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 