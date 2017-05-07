LATEST: Chibok campaign says 113 girls remain missing

Abuja - The campaign for the release of the nearly 300 Chibok schoolgirls seized three years ago by Boko Haram says it is glad Nigeria's government is committed to freeing the 113 girls still unaccounted for.

A statement by the Bring Back Our Girls group on Sunday says the campaign is still waiting for a list of the names of the 82 girls released.

The girls have arrived in the capital, Abuja, and are set to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is the largest release since Boko Haram seized 276 schoolgirls from Chibok three years ago.

