Egyptians gather at near a church in Alexandria after a bomb blast struck worshippers gathering to celebrate Palm Sunday. (AFP)

Cairo - Egyptian television channels are broadcasting CCTV footage they say is of a suicide bomber responsible for one of Sunday's church bombings.

The two clips show a man wearing a blue sweater draped over his shoulders approach the main gate to St Mark's cathedral in Alexandria, before being turned away and directed toward a nearby metal detector.

The man then passes a female police officer chatting to another woman and enters the metal detector before an explosion engulfs the area.