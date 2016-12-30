 

Lawyer: 3 Nigerian death row inmates 'secretly' executed

2016-12-30 06:12
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Abraka - A human rights lawyer says three convicted criminals have been secretly executed in the first hangings in Nigeria since 2003. The executions breach a seven-year moratorium on the death penalty here.

Chino Obiagwu of the Legal Defence and Assistance Project says three men who had been death row inmates for 20 years were hanged in Benin Prison in southern Edo state on December 23. All had been convicted of armed robbery.

Obiagwu tells The Associated Press that his organisation wrote to the Edo state governor on December 21 warning that the men had outstanding appeals, making the hangings "an unlawful act".

Edo state executed four convicted criminals in 2013, breaching Nigeria's 2009 moratorium on the death sentence.

Officials in Edo did not respond to requests for comment.

Read more on:    nigeria  |  west africa  |  executions

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

EXCLUSIVE: Joice Mujuru takes former boss Mugabe to court... again

2016-12-29 20:00

Inside News24

 
/News
'Our kids will never be the same' - parents on circumcision fiasco

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:20 PM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 12:06 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday December 28 2016-12-28 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 