 

Libya arrests ISIS militant involved in 2015 beheadings

2017-09-28 20:40
(File, AFP)

(File, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Tripoli -  Libyan authorities have arrested a suspected Islamic State militant they believe was involved in the beheading of 21 Egyptian Coptic Christians in Libya in 2015.

Chief Prosecutor Al-Sadiq al-Sour told reporters on Thursday that the beheadings took place behind a seaside hotel in the coastal city of Sirte. He says authorities have also identified the site where the bodies were buried.

The killings, documented in a grisly video released online by the extremists, shocked Egypt and led it to launch punitive airstrikes.

Al-Sour said IS militants have been using Sudan, the country's southern neighbor, to get into Libya.

Hundreds of IS militants are believed to have fled Sirte into the Libyan interior after their defeat last year by militias loyal to a U.N.-backed government in Tripoli, the capital.

Read more on:    isis  |  libya  |  north africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Somalia police say car bomb blast kills 5

2017-09-28 19:01

Inside News24

 
/News
Giant arch to honour Tutu in Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, September 27 2017-09-27 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 