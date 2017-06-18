LIVE: 'Suspected jihadists' behind Mali attack
2017-06-18 20:35
A tourist resort in Mali popular with Westerners is under attack by gunmen. Follow the live update here.
At least two people are thought to have died as gunmen stage an attack the Le Campement de Kangaba resort in Dougourakoro, just outside the capital of Bamako, reports itv.
The EU Training Mission in Mali has described the incident as a terror attack and said it is assisting local forces, says the UK Independent.
Security forces still battling the attackers, says an AFP report
AFP report: Suspected jihadists are behind an attack on a tourist resort popular with Westerners on the edge of the Malian capital Bamako, a security ministry official told AFP."
There is an attack by presumed jihadists on the Kangaba camp," he said, confirming that Malian special forces, backed up by French and UN soldiers, "have sealed off the area and are in the process of organising operations" against the attackers, the official said, requesting anonymity.
Le Campement is located on the outskirts of the capital, about 30 minutes from downtown Bamako.
Sky News Security ministry spokesperson Baba Cisse says: "Security forces are in place. Campement Kangaba is blocked off and an operation is under way.
"The situation is under control."
BBC report that Malian troops and soldiers from France's Bakhane counter-terrorist force are at the site.
According to AFP: The west African country has been battling a jihadist insurgency for several years, with Islamist fighters roaming the north and centre of Mali.
In November 2015, gunmen took guests and staff hostage at the luxury Radisson Blu hotel in Bamako in a siege that left at least 20 people dead, including 14 foreigners.The attack was claimed by Al-Qaeda's North African affiliate Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM).
A state of emergency has been renewed several times since the Radisson Blu attack, most recently in April when it was extended for six months.
In 2012 Mali's north fell under the control of jihadist groups linked to Al-Qaeda who hijacked an ethnic Tuareg-led rebel uprising, though the Islamists were largely ousted by a French-led military operation in January 2013.
But jihadists have mounted numerous attacks on civilians and the army, as well as on French and UN forces still stationed there.
