 

Loyalist troops kill mutinous soldier in I Coast capital

2017-01-17 19:28
A delegation of mutinous soldiers reacts after taking part in negotiations with Ivory Coast's defence minister (unseen) in Bouake. (AFP)

Abidjan - Elite loyalist troops from Ivory Coast on Tuesday killed a mutinous soldier in the administrative capital Yamoussoukro, a military source said.

The soldier's death was the first since a mutiny over pay erupted in second city Bouake on January 5.

That mutiny ended in an agreement last week with the government, and soldiers involved in the initial protests started receiving their payments on Tuesday.

Enraged that they were excluded from the deal, other troops took to the streets of Yamoussoukro and Bouake on Tuesday, firing into the air and terrifying residents.

"The mutinous soldier was killed by the Republican Guard in front of their camp" in Yamoussoukro, the military source said on condition of anonymity.

Read more on:    ivory coast  |  west africa

