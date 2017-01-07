 

Man, 38, hangs self after 'disagreement' with wife over booze

2017-01-07 09:08
(File : AFP)

(File : AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Lilongwe – A 38-years-old man in Malawi has reportedly killed himself after he "disagreed with his wife, who advised him to change his drinking habits", a report says. 

According to Nyasa Times, Lazaro Chitsunda was found hanging from a tree.

Police spokesperson Inspector Kingsley Dandaula confirmed the death, adding that the deceased was a "heavy drinker".

"The man was a heavy drinker and could sell household items including bags of maize, fertilisers and anything that he could offer for cash to buy Kachasu (traditonal beer)," Dandaula was quoted as saying.

Kachasu, also known as Lutuku, is a traditional beverage consumed mostly in rural areas and poor urban areas. It is normally brewed from maize although finger millet and various fruits like banana peels can also be added.

According to Malawi24, a 58-years-old man in the southern Africa country died in October after excessive drinking of the locally home brewed beer without eating any food.

The man identified as Chrispin Njanje was found lying dead along a dusty road in his village of Mwalembe. 



Read more on:    malawi  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Germany hints at payments for colonial-era Namibia killings

14 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
Steps to better maths pass rate

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:44 PM
Road name: N2

Bellville 04:19 AM
Road name: N1

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday January 6 results 2017-01-06 22:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 