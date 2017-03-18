 

Man found with human bones of albino 'killed last year' - police

2017-03-18 09:05
Lilongwe – Police in Malawi say investigations have revealed that human bones found with a man arrested in Lilongwe last week were those of a person with albinism, who died in Mchinji last year, a report says. 

According to Malawi 24, police spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino said that preliminary findings indicated that the recovered bones were those of an albino person Spiriano Felix who was buried on April 20 last year, but his grave was tampered and exhumed by unknown criminals on May 6.

Lubrino said that Felix's lower legs and lower arms were found to had been chopped off from his corpse, thus, prompting the police to launch a manhunt.

The police spokesperson said that after the suspects were arrested last week, a forensic histopatholographic examined the bones to confirm the identity of the bones which had been found. 

Amnesty International said last year that albinos in Malawi were being targeted in an "unprecedented wave of brutal attacks". The rights group blamed police for failing to tackle a scourge fuelled by ritual practices.

At least 18 albinos - who have white skin because of a hereditary condition that causes an absence of pigmentation - have been killed across Malawi since November 2014, the group said at the time.


