 

Military unrest, gunfire paralyze city areas in Ivory Coast

2017-05-15 21:57
Map of Ivory Coast. (iStock)

Abidjan  = Gunfire and continued threats by mutinous soldiers in several cities in Ivory Coast has led banks, schools and businesses to close amid fears of fighting.

Former rebels who joined the army and demand bonuses promised in January shot gunfire into the air, taking over strategic parts of Yamoussoukro, San-Pedro, Bouake and Abidjan on Monday.

The army chief of staff said on Sunday a military operation was in progress to combat the mutinous soldiers, calling on them to disarm.

Violence by some of the soldiers involved in a January mutiny for higher pay began on Friday, a day after Ivorian television broadcast their colleagues meeting with the president and dropping their demand for bonuses.

One person was killed on Sunday when the mutinous soldiers used guns to disperse residents protesting their violence in Bouake.

Read more on:    ivory coast  |  west africa

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, May 13 2017-05-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
