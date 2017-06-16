 

Morocco clashes turn more violent

2017-06-16 19:00
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Rabat - Nightly clashes between protesters and Moroccan security forces in the flashpoint city of Al-Hoceima over the region's marginalisation are turning more violent, a witness and a news website said Friday.

"Around 100 residents gathered on an avenue (on Thursday night) to demonstrate. Security forces intervened in strength," said one witness, contacted by telephone.

"They were hitting people. Youths dispersed into sideroads and started throwing stones, while the police used tear gas," the source said, adding that women were also attacked and several protesters hurt in running battles.

Le Desk, a news website, said: "The nightly confrontations... are turning into a riot... into pitched battles with police, with stones being thrown and tear gas fired."

The stepped up protests come after a court on Wednesday sentenced 25 demonstrators and suspected members of their grassroots movement to 18 months in jail each, according to their defence lawyer.

The Al-Hirak al-Shaabi, or Popular Movement, has been holding protests for weeks in the neglected Rif region of northern Morocco, demanding jobs and an end to corruption.

The demonstrations have been taking place at night, after the breaking of the daytime fast observed during the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Hirak leader, Nasser Zefzafi, was arrested on May 29 and is in custody in Casablanca awaiting trial, along with other leaders of the movement.

Al-Hoceima has been rocked by worsening social unrest since the gruesome death in October of a fishmonger, who was crushed in a rubbish truck as he tried to retrieve swordfish that had been thrown away by the authorities because it had been caught out of season.

Demands for justice snowballed into the wider grassroots movement.

Read more on:    morocco  |  north africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Thabane takes over 'deeply divided Lesotho' as opposition MPs boycott inauguration

2017-06-16 17:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 1976 leader says education must still transform in SA
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 14 2017-06-14 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 