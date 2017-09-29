 

Morocco defends expulsion of Guardian journalist

2017-09-29 20:36
Morocco flag. (iStock)

Morocco flag. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Rabat - Morocco's communication minister said on Friday that a journalist for Britain's Guardian newspaper was expelled because he had been working in a tense region of the country without a permit.

The newspaper said Saeed Kamali Dehghan was sent back to London on a flight from Casablanca on Thursday after having attended a Women in Africa summit in Marrakesh earlier in the week.

Kamali Dehghan had travelled on from Marrakesh to Al-Hoceima in the northern Rif region that has been the scene of unrest for several months.

"He presented himself as a tourist and not a journalist. In Al-Hoceima, he conducted interviews without authorisation from the ministry of communication," Mohamed Laaraj told AFP.

Kamali Dehghan became the fourth foreign journalist to be expelled from Morocco this year while trying to cover the Rif unrest.

"Since the start of the year, we have granted almost 900 permits for foreign journalists. None has been refused," the minister said.

"When a journalist has authorisation, it allows us to protect him because he is our responsibility."

The British newspaper said on Thursday it was "surprised that a respected Guardian correspondent reporting in Morocco was told to leave the country, and we are looking into the circumstances in more detail".

Kamali Dehghan is principally The Guardian's Iran correspondent and is based at its London headquarters.

In 2010, he was named Journalist of the Year by the Foreign Press Association for his coverage of protests in Tehran.

Read more on:    morocco  |  north africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zimbabwe activist pastor acquitted of inciting violence

2017-09-29 19:43

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Tense moments as BLF clash with cops outside Rupert's Remgro
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, September 29 54 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 