 

Morocco hosts month-long African art festival

2017-03-30 16:00
Morocco flag. (iStock)

Morocco flag. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Rabat - Morocco is hosting a month-long festival to celebrate African art and culture, featuring some of the continent's most prominent artists.

Activities including theatre, exhibitions and concerts are being held around Rabat as part of the Africa in the Capital event.

The festival follows a vast diplomatic, political and economic offensive by Morocco across the continent which culminated in its return to the African Union in January.

"We wanted to celebrate our Africanity and the return of Morocco to the African Union through the universal language of culture," said painter Mehdi Qotbi, president of Morocco's National Foundation of Museums.

Africa in the Capital is giving pride of place to contemporary art, "because we want to try to erase everything that is folklore and talk about Africa in the present," said Qotbi.

Works by artists including Congolese painter Cheri Cherin, Bruce Onobrakpeya of Nigeria, Aboudia of Ivory Coast and Wahib Chehata of Tunisia will be on display at Mohammed VI Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art until April 28.

Elsewhere in the capital, graffiti by German artist Hendrik Beikirch adorns a building while a train at Rabat station has been dressed in the multi-coloured works of the Ivorian artist Mederic Turay.

Read more on:    ivory coast  |  morocco  |  tunisia  |  nigeria  |  north africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Bringing movies to the people with the power of the sun

24 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
/World
'I am heartbroken' - London mayor after Brexit Article 50 triggered

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday March 29 2017-03-29 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 