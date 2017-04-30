 

Morocco welcomes vote backing W Sahara peace talks

2017-04-30 06:54
(Fadel Senna, AFP)

Rabat - Morocco on Saturday voiced satisfaction at a UN Security Council resolution endorsing a new peace initiative on the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

Friday's vote came as UN military observers confirmed that Polisario Front forces, fighting for independence in Western Sahara, had withdrawn from the Guerguerat area near the Mauritanian border.

"This action should improve the prospects of creating an environment... to relaunch the negotiating process with a new dynamic and a new spirit," said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said after the vote.

The Security Council also voted on Friday to renew the mandate of the MINURSO peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara for a year.

"Morocco welcomes the resolution," Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita told reporters.

Bourita also voiced satisfaction with the withdrawal of Polisario forces from the Guerguerat area, but said Rabat would continue to "monitor closely" developments.

The Polisario pullback must be "complete, unconditional and permanent", he said.

Tensions flared last year after the Polisario set up a new military post in Guerguerat - a stone's throw from Moroccan soldiers - in response to Morocco starting to build a tarred road in the area.

Morocco pulled out from the area in late February at the request of the UN.


