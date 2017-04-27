 

Morocco's parliament approves new government

2017-04-27 20:30
Newly appointed Moroccan Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani delivers a speech in parliament. (Fadel Senna, AFP)

Newly appointed Moroccan Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani delivers a speech in parliament. (Fadel Senna, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Rabat - Morocco's parliament has approved a new coalition government created to end months of political and economic deadlock.

The Chamber of Representatives voted 208- 91 for the government of new Prime Minister Saadeddine El Othmani, of the Islamist Party of Justice and Development. Forty deputies abstained.

Before the debate, El Othmani outlined the proposed government's priorities of reforming the bureaucracy, rebuilding the education system and reducing economic disparity.

He pledged $5bn for rural development, and the construction of 15 new dams to boost renewable energy.

He also promised to guarantee migrants' rights and access to schools and health care.

The king ousted El Othmani's predecessor last month because he had failed for five months to form a coalition government and the economy was stalling.

Read more on:    morocco  |  north africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

20 more deaths in volatile central DRC, UN mission says

2017-04-27 20:31

Inside News24

 
/News
We are united to defend our democracy - Nelson Mandela's granddaughter
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:17 AM
Road name: WET WEATHER

Salt River 05:20 AM
Road name: Victoria Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday April 26 2017-04-26 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 