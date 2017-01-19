 

Mozambique rains: 1 dead, thousands affected

2017-01-19 12:21

News24 Correspondent

iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Chimoio - A child died when a building partially collapsed due to heavy rains in Mozambique, where hundreds of families have had to be moved to higher ground after their houses flooded, it was reported on Wednesday.

Noticias Online said that the child, whose age was not given, died in the central city of Chimoio when the wall of a house fell down. 

Heavy rains that have pounded central and southern Mozambique in recent days have wreaked havoc, destroying schools, buildings, churches and at least one bridge, according to the report. 

Quoting INGC, the national institute for disaster management, Noticias said 16 000 families had been affected by the rains across five provinces. 

At least 200 families have been displaced in Chimoio and surrounding districts.

Families have meanwhile been evacuated in and around the southern city of Maxixe after their homes flooded, Noticias says, without giving a precise figure. There is a risk of more flooding in the area.

State news agency AIM is reporting that torrential rains in central Sofala province have rendered a number of roads impassable, with locals forced to move around in motorboats and canoes.

Read more on:    mozambique  |  southern africa  |  weather  |  floods

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Egypt refers over 300 terror suspects to military prosecutor

2017-01-19 10:47

Inside News24

 
/News
Messages of support and pleas for Shiraaz Mohamed's safe return

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday January 18 2017-01-18 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 