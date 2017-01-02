'Naked' decomposing body of a woman 'found under a bridge in Namibia'

Windhoek – A decomposing body of a Namibian woman was found under a bridge along Florence Nightingale Street, a police official says, adding that the woman might have been "rapped before being murdered".

According to The Namibian, police spokesperson, Fabian Amukwelele, said the naked and partially decomposing body was found by passers-by on Sunday morning.

Her clothes were found scattered at the scene, where a mattress and blankets were also found.

Amukwelele warned the public to avoid walking through riverbeds and other unsafe places, as it could be risky.

"Members of the public should be mindful and avoid using shortcuts where they are likely to be vulnerable," Amukwelele was quoted as saying.

Reports indicated in recent years that rape cases topped crime in Namibia.

Violence against women and children continued unabated in the southern African country despite a deafening outcry from individuals and various organisations against the perpetration of violent crimes, the reports said.



