 

Niger River authorities warn of flooding in Benin, Nigeria

2017-09-10 14:00

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Niamey - The Niger Basin Authority issued a warning on Saturday of possible flooding in Benin and Nigeria, two countries downstream on the river, which is currently flooding in Niger.

"We appeal to all residents downstream (of the Niger River)... because the water keeps rising," the NBA's Soungalo Kone said late on Saturday, speaking on Niger television.

The NBA has issued its second-highest alert level of orange, warning that further flooding is highly likely following months of heavy rain in Niger and Mali.

"It's a question of hours to get to a red alert - the waters can rise very suddenly," said Lawan Magadji, Niger's minister of disaster management, speaking on local television.

Floods are threatening villages and some sections of the capital Niamey, the minister said.

The ministry has already announced plans to evacuate residents in affected areas and reinforce dykes.

The government has set up sites for people displaced by the flooding, the minister said.

Almost all Niamey's some million and a half residents live along the river banks.

Some of the homes at risk are located in the former bed of the Gountou-Yena river, which is now once again filling with water.

Flooding has killed 44 people across Niger since June, according to the civil protection agency, after more than 50 deaths from flooding last year.

Read more on:    benin  |  niger  |  nigeria  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zimbabwe's Mugabe may name preferred successor

2017-09-10 12:00

Inside News24

 
/Sport
WATCH: 'This is a privillege' - Anderson after reaching US Open final
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 9 2017-09-09 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 