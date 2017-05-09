 

Nigeria identifies 82 freed Chibok girls; parents await word

2017-05-09 18:44
Some of the 82 released Chibok girls waiting before a meeting with Nigeria's President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. (AFP)

Some of the 82 released Chibok girls waiting before a meeting with Nigeria's President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Abuja - Nigerian newspapers published the names on Monday of 82 Chibok schoolgirls set free three years after being kidnapped by Islamic extremists, but they remained behind closed doors and their parents awaited word on whether they could see them.

It was unclear if many of the parents in the remote northeastern town of Chibok had seen the list of names or if any would travel the nearly 900km to the capital of Abuja to see their daughters who were abducted by the Boko Haram militant group.

The girls were flown to Abuja on Saturday after their release in exchange for five Boko Haram commanders, a government official said Sunday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to reporters.

Neither the government nor Boko Haram, which has links to the Islamic State group, gave details about the exchange.

Photos distributed Sunday by the government showed the women in colorful T-shirts and wraps meeting Sunday with President Muhammadu Buhari before he announced he was leaving for London immediately for treatment of his own undisclosed illness.

Integration into society 

On Monday, the young women met with Health Minister Isaac Folorunso Adewole.

Thousands of people have been killed and about 1.6 million driven from their homes in the eight-year insurgency by Boko Haram. But it was the mass kidnapping of 276 girls in April 2014 that horrified the world and brought the extremist group international attention.

Last year, a first group of 21 Chibok girls was freed in October, and they have been in government care for medical attention, trauma counseling and rehabilitation. Human rights groups have criticized the decision to keep them in custody in Abuja.

Following the weekend release, 113 Chibok schoolgirls remain missing.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, which helped negotiate the girls' release along with the Swiss government, said they would be reunited with their families soon.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the latest release and urged the international community to support Nigeria's government to work toward getting all Boko Haram victims home.

"We appeal to all Nigerians, including the families and local communities of the liberated girls, to fully embrace them and provide all necessary support to ensure their reintegration into society," a statement said.

Suicide bombings 

Girls who escaped Boko Haram shortly after the 2014 mass kidnapping said some of their classmates had died from illness. Others did not want to come home because they'd been radicalised by their captors, they said.

Human rights advocates also fear some of the girls have been used by Boko Haram to carry out suicide bombings as part of the group's insurgency.

Some parents did not live long enough to see their daughters released, underscoring the tragedy of the saga. And the recovery process is expected to be a long one for the girls. Human rights officials have said some of the escapees described forced marriages and rapes, forced conversions to Islam, and forced labor and participation in attacks.

Nigeria's government rebuffed criticism by a faction of the former ruling party that it should not have made an exchange for the girls' release, along with other criticism that it waited too long to take such action.

After he became president, Buhari pledged that his government would do all it could to rescue the girls, including exchanges, said Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed in a statement Monday, calling the criticism insensitive.

"A lot of factors come into play when a nation has to decide whether or not to engage in prisoner-hostage swap," he said. "None, however, trounces the sanctity attached to human life and the consideration for the pains of the loved ones of those involved."

Read more on:    boko haram  |  nigeria  |  west africa  |  nigeria kidnappings  |  abductions

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

What Africa’s CEOs are most worried about

2017-05-09 17:22

Inside News24

 
/News
'Worst scene in my 39yrs as a paramedic' - Van Breda day 8 wrap
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday May 6 2017-05-06 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 