Nigeria says president still in charge amid health concerns

Abuja - Nigeria's government is again trying to reassure citizens over the health of President Muhammadu Buhari even while acknowledging that he spends most of his time working from home.

A statement by the president's office late on Thursday responds to concerns after the head of one of Africa's largest economies missed a meeting of the Federal Executive Council.

The 74-year-old Buhari earlier this year alarmed Nigerians with a medical leave of a month and a half in London and few details on what was ailing him. His absence led to some calls for his replacement.

Buhari returned to work in mid-March. Thursday's statement says that "as eager as he is to be up and about, the president's doctors have advised on his taking things slowly."

The statement says Buhari remains in charge.