 

Nigerian doctor accused of money-laundering

2017-04-26 17:30
Goodluck Jonathan (File: AP)

Goodluck Jonathan (File: AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Abuja - Nigeria's ex-president Goodluck Jonathan's former doctor has been charged with six counts of money laundering, the country's anti-corruption agency says.

Fortunate Fiberesima, who worked as Jonathan's personal physician in 2012, is accused of awarding contracts to companies in which he had a personal interest, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said.

Fiberesima, former head of the State House Medical Centre, pleaded not guilty to all charges at a court in Abuja, Nigeria's political capital, it said.

Military regime

He was ordered to be released on bail pending trial, which will start on June 6.

President Muhammadu Buhari, a former army general who first led a military regime in the 1980s, has made combating Nigeria's rampant corruption a hallmark of his tenure.

A two-year campaign by the EFCC has seen the agency seize hundreds of millions of dollars in allegedly ill-gotten gains and there has been a string of high-profile arrests.

However, there has yet to be a conclusion to any corruption trial. 

Buhari's critics accuse him of conducting a witch-hunt, targeting opposition party members or those who served in the previous administration. 

The government dismisses the criticism, insisting that anyone with a proven case of graft would face the law. 

Awarded contracts

On April 19, Buhari, pressed by the Nigerian Senate, suspended two key aides over alleged irregularities.

David Babachir Lawal, a top-ranking member of the administration, was alleged last year to have awarded contracts running into millions of naira to companies in which he had interests.

Buhari also suspended Ayo Oke, head of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), one of the country's spy bodies, pending an investigation into the discovery of a stash of cash in a private apartment.

Read more on:    muhammadu buhari  |  goodluck jonathan  |  nigeria  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Triple suicide blasts hit Nigeria's Maiduguri: sources

2017-04-26 16:00

Inside News24

 
/News
'Some of my pets died, I have nothing' - Coligny resident after petrol bomb
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday April 25 2017-04-25 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 