Nigerian fake lawyer who practiced for 10 years and won cases at Supreme lawyer

Nigerian fake lawyer who practiced for 10 years and won cases at Supreme Court

Lagos – A Nigerian man has reportedly been arrested after practicing as a lawyer for 10 years using fraudulent law qualifications.

According to Ghana web, Peter Adogun started practising in 2007 after stealing an Abuja based lawyer, Inufin David Taiwo's qualifications.

Despite having forged his law papers, Adogun appeared at the country's Supreme Court and won several of his cases.

The alleged suspect was arrested after the legal adviser to the Ilorin branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, Oyetunji Ojuokaiye handed in a petition to the police.



Police prosecutor, Nasir Yusuf said that the suspect was charged with certificate, identity theft.

This came just less than six months after another fake attorney, 66, was arrested in Lagos after having practiced for more than 20 years.

According to Vanguard, Kayode Jones was arrested in a lawyer's garb at the Lagos Judiciary 2016/2017 legal year event held at the High court.



