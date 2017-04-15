 

Nigerian road safety commander fuels social media anger after cutting women's hair during parade

2017-04-15 09:32
Lagos – A Nigerian commander for a road safety agency has reportedly been disciplined after cutting female officials' hair at an inspection parade.

According to BBC the commander's conduct caused a social media storm in the west African country when pictures of him cutting some female agency officials' hair came to light.

The photos of southern Rivers State commander Andrew Kumapayi taking a pair of scissors to the women's hair became a social media fiasco for the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC).

The spokesperson for the agency released a statement saying that the officer's action was "outside" the FRSC mandate, adding that other officials who were involved in cutting female officials' hair were recalled pending an investigation.

The FRSC spokesperson Bisi Kazeem said that an investigation was under way and "appropriate sanctions" would be taken against those involved.

The agency has a set of rules governing how women should wear their hair when they are on duty.

An official guide for female staff at FRSC parades says they must "maintain a hairstyle that can be tucked into their beret", but does not mention a ban on long hair.

Kumapayi’s actions were condemned by a number of social media users, after a tweet by Lauretta Onochie, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, who had describing them as a “humiliation of women".

Some other users were, however, pointing out that there was a military code of dressing that was supposed to be followed, thus, the commanders actions were appropriate.

Twitter Reaction

Read more on:    muhammadu buhari  |  nigeria  |  west africa

