 

Nigeria's Buhari misses second cabinet meeting in a row

2017-04-27 13:59
(File :AFP)

(File :AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Abuja - Nigeria's president has missed the last two meetings of his cabinet, a senior minister said on Wednesday, in comments likely to fuel fresh speculation about the head of state's health.

Muhammadu Buhari, who spent two months on medical leave in London earlier this year, missed the meeting "because he asked that he be allowed to rest", said information minister Lai Mohammed.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who stood in as acting president during 74-year-old Buhari's time in the British capital, chaired the meeting, Mohammed told reporters.

"He will be working from home. He has asked all his files to be taken to him in the house," he added.

The weekly cabinet meeting was last held before Easter on April 16 but again Buhari did not attend, although Mohammed stressed his absence was "nothing unusual".

Buhari's aides repeatedly insisted during his time in London that the president was "hale and hearty", countering rumours he was seriously ill and even dead.

But the former military ruler said on his return in early March he "couldn't recall being so sick" and referred to having to have "blood transfusions" and tests, without specifying his condition.

He also disclosed he may need to return to London within weeks for follow-up treatment.

He has appeared frail during the rare public appearances he has made since then.

Rumours about his health have dogged Buhari even before he came to power in May 2015. He rejected claims during the election that he was critically ill from prostate cancer.

He first travelled to London in June last year for what aides said was a persistent inner ear infection, returning in January for check-ups, according to his office.

The health of Nigeria's president is a sensitive issue. President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua died in office in 2010 from a long-standing, but previously undisclosed, kidney complaint.

His illness and treatment in hospital abroad saw months of political uncertainty.

Read more on:    muhammadu buhari  |  nigeria  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Somali pirate gets life in prison for attack on US Navy ship

6 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Coligny reeling after violent protests
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Somerset West 09:30 AM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 07:12 AM
Road name: Metro Rail

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday April 26 2017-04-26 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 