Norwegian freed from DRC prison won't be tried back home

Copenhagen - Norway's foreign minister says the Norwegian-British man freed from a life sentence in a Democratic Republic of Congo prison for murder will not be tried back home.

Borge Brende says it is clear that Joshua French "has no conviction against him here." French returned to the Scandinavian country on Wednesday.

Brende spoke on Thursday after an adviser to Congolese President Joseph Kabila told Norwegian daily Dagbladet that DRC's government was expecting "French would meet the judicial system in Norway and would continue his sentencing there."

Brende says it was a "Congolese decision" that French was transferred to Norway after eight years in prison.

French in 2014 was found guilty of strangling fellow Norwegian Tjostolv Moland. Both had been found guilty in 2009 of murdering their driver in DRC.