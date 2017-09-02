 

Odinga says election observers 'sanitised fraud'

2017-09-02 07:21
Nairobi - Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga says the Supreme Court decision to nullify the presidential election has put on trial international observers "who moved fast to sanitise fraud".

The hundreds of international observers included former Secretary of State John Kerry. They said they saw no interference in the vote.

But the Supreme Court on Friday said the election commission committed "illegalities and irregularities."

Odinga says the role of international observers must be examined because they put stability ahead of credibility.

He says the elections have exposed the rot in Kenya and calls for some of the election commission members to resign.

18:05 

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has told supporters that the Supreme Court chief justice and "his crooks" decided to take away his win.

Kenyatta spoke in Nairobi hours after the court nullified last month's election and called for a new vote within 60 days, citing irregularities.

Kenyatta says his status as "president-elect" had been taken away by (chief justice David) "Maraga and his crooks." He says the judges should know they are dealing with an incumbent president.

The president appears to have started campaigning for the new election, promising to transform the capital so that "people will think they are in London."

