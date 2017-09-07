 

Outspoken Tanzanian opposition figure shot and wounded

2017-09-07 20:00
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Nairobi - Prominent Tanzanian opposition politician Tundu Lissu, an outspoken government critic, was shot and wounded at his home in the capital on Thursday, his party said.

"The attack took place at his Dodoma residence at midday," the main opposition party CHADEMA said in a statement, adding that Lissu was seriously wounded and rushed to hospital.

Party spokesperson Tumaini Makene described Lissu's condition as "critical" while local media reported he had been shot in the stomach and leg.

Regional police commander Gilles Muroto said an investigation was underway.

"We are asking fellow citizens with information to help us," he said, adding that initial enquiries were focussing on a car believed to have followed Lissu to his home.

Lissu, 49, has had a series of run-ins with the government of President John Magufuli and has been arrested at least six times this year, accused of insulting the president and disturbing public order among other charges.

Lissu serves as chief whip for the parliamentary opposition and president of Tanzania's bar association, the Tanganyika Law Society, as well as being CHADEMA's attorney general.

He was last arrested in August after revealing that a plane bought for the national carrier had been impounded in Canada over unpaid debts.

Magufuli has been praised for cracking down on corruption since 2015 but criticised for his authoritarian rule with opposition meetings banned and newspapers shut down, moves Lissu has loudly condemned as creating a "climate of fear".

His party said Lissu was shot just after a parliamentary session.

"CHADEMA strongly condemns this act, and we are following up closely on his situation," the party added.

Read more on:    tanzania  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Head of Burkina's top media panel charged with embezzlement

33 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/World
WATCH: The insanity of Hurricane Irma as she heads for Miami
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Fish Hoek 18:12 PM
Road name: Main Road

Cape Town 17:40 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, September 6 2017-09-06 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 